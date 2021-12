RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — New information has been released on a deadly Rapid City shooting that happened on Sunday.

Related Content Two shooting deaths under investigation by Rapid City Police

According to court papers, the victim was 20-year-old Nova Alexander.

22-year-old Jesse Schmockel is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday.

She’s accused of shooting three people on Marquette Drive on Monday morning. She faces manslaughter and assault charges.