SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Omaha.

Authorities say a 61-year-old Omaha surgeon was speeding and lost control of his car.

Mark Carlson allegedly hit and killed 22-year-old Anna Bosma two weeks ago today.

Authorities say Carlson was going more than 100 miles an hour on a street that has a speed limit of 35 miles an hour.

A warrant has been issued for Carlson’s arrest.