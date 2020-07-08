22-year-old Sioux Falls man facing rape charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the girl’s father called them last night, saying his daughter, who functions at a lower level, was meeting a man at the Rushmore motel.

Sioux Falls police believe the two had messaged each other before they met at the motel.

“Once the officers kind of dug into things and figured out what was going on, they found out that this 22-year-old had raped the 15-year-old. I’m not sure the exact number of times that it happened, but it sounds like it may have been more than once over a couple of day period,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Officers arrested Benjamin Olsen on a rape charge. He was scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.