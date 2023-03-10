GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — A 22 year old man died Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash on about 13 miles south of Gregory, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling eastbound when it entered the south ditch and rolled in the crash reported at 1 a.m. near the intersection of 302nd Avenue and South Dakota Highway 251. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family. The SDHP is continuing an investigation of the scene.