RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have identified the person who was fatally shot on Friday, April 29, as Samuel Koscak, 22, of Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers were called to an alley in the 200 block of East Monroe Street around 9 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot.

Police say an altercation about a debt took place between 26-year-old Julion Graham of Rapid City and the victim Koscak of Rapid City.

Graham has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police spoke to witnesses and reviewed video surveillance to determine the two men were physically fighting before shots were fired. Police say Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot Koscak.

Officials say Graham currently faces Possession of a Firearm – Prior Felony Drug Conviction.