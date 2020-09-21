22-year-old man facing charges after stealing car, leading police on chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County jail after crashing a stolen vehicle in western Sioux Falls this morning.

Police say the incident started early this morning when the victim was asked to give a ride to a friend of a friend.

When the victim arrived at an apartment complex to pick up the person, a man reportedly hit the victim over the head with a metal pipe.

Authorities say the suspect stole the victim’s keys and car. Officers found the car a short time later and chased after it.

“There was a pursuit, they chased that car and then the car crashed near 23rd and Marion Road. The driver, the suspect got out running, the officers were able to find him nearby it was just a couple of blocks away I believe,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Jamal Antwan Green of Sioux Falls faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, hit and run, grand theft, and fleeing police.