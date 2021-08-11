22-year-old man facing aggravated assault charge after Tuesday night stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a stabbing near downtown Tuesday night.

Police say around 10:30 Tuesday night, the victim had just bought some beer and was walking near 11th and Duluth.

Another man approached him and asked for one of the beers.

“He told him no. And the victim thought he was punched in the back but he kinda felt something in his back and he reached back there and realized there was blood on his hand then realized he had been stabbed,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police found the suspect in the area a short time later. 22-year-old Triston Labelle faces an aggravated assault charge.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

