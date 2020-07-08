22-year-old man charged with rape at Rushmore Motel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County Jail for rape charges.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police received a call from the victim’s dad saying his 15-year-old daughter was meeting up with an older man at the Rushmore Motel. The dad said his daughter “functions at a lower level.”

Once officers began investigating, they discovered the suspect had raped the girl. They believe it may have happened more than once.

22-year-old Benjamin Allen Olsen of Sioux Falls was arrested on rape charges. Olsen’s first court appearance will be on Wednesday.