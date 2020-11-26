22-year-old killed in crash in Spink County

CONDE, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Spink County. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on S.D. Highway 20 at 7:35 a.m. when a westbound pickup truck went into the north ditch, back across the roadway and into the south ditch where it rolled. 

The 22-year-old was now wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash. 

