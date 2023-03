GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — A Gregory man has been identified in a deadly crash south of town late last week.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened at 1 a.m.Friday morning. A pickup was eastbound when it went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, 22-year-old Tyler Brunmeier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.