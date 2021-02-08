22-year-old arrested in connection of the death of a toddler

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old woman is behind bars, accused of the death of a toddler.

Officers were called to a home in Box Elder Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they found a two-year-old beyond resuscitation. They also noticed bruising on the child.

Following an autopsy today, Precious Delacey Black Elk was taken into custody on manslaughter and abuse of a minor charges. If anyone has information regarding this case, you’re encouraged to call the Box Elder Police department or Pennington County Sheriff’s office.