22-year-old arrested for kidnapping and assault

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, for reportedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Police say Robert Murphy and his girlfriend were arguing last night when Murphy allegedly forced the woman into the back of a car.

Witnesses told police Murphy hit the woman while they were in the car.

Investigators say the victim tried to get out of the car, but Murphy pulled her back in.

Officers caught up with the vehicle in the 700 block of North Ebenezer Avenue, in the northwest part of the city.

Murphy is charged with kidnapping, simple assault and reckless driving.

