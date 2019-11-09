22 laps for the Veteran Suicide Awareness March

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — More than 6,000 veterans died of suicide in 2017, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.
An event at Trojan Field in Madison Saturday is aimed at combating these numbers. The public is invited to walk 22 laps or whatever they’re comfortable with at the track as a way to shed light on the issue.
“My biggest thing is the awareness that they know if someone is struggling that they know that the community cares, that people care. There are people out there that care and want you to do better and want you to succeed and lend a helping hand,” Schaefers said.
The walk starts at 10 a.m. There will be drink deals at the Stadium Sports Grill, which will benefit a non-profit that combats veteran suicide, from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit the Madison VFW Facebook page.