SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital.

The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on meth and speeding on the east side of Sioux Falls. Police say he refused to pull over and ran a red light at 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. That’s where he crashed into another vehicle.

All together 6 people were hurt, including four passengers in Hansen’s car and two people in the second vehicle.

In court on Tuesday, the prosecutor said one of the victims suffered a broken collarbone and a brain bleed. The prosecutor also told the judge that Hansen had drugs with him including meth and suspected fentanyl.

After hearing both sides of the case, the judge set bond at $10,000 cash surety.