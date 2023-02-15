SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 219 total votes cast in a special election for two open Minnehaha Conservation District positions Tuesday in Minnehaha County.

According to the Minnehaha County website, Richard Bonander and Allen Severtson won the two open seats with 89 and 76 votes, respectively. Susan Kruse finished with 54 votes.

The special election was held on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The election for the positions on the MCD were supposed to be on the November 2022 general election ballot.

Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turned out there were three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.

The MCD, created in 1941 to administer soil, water, and related resource conservation within the boundaries of Minnehaha County, is self-governed with authority to enter working agreements with government agencies.