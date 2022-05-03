SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls and the surrounding region continue to grow, it’s necessary to invest in infrastructure that will help the city in the future. The latest project includes an expansion of the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Plant.

You may not think about it, but your wastewater needs a place to go.

That’s where the Sioux Falls Regional Water Reclamation Plant comes in.

“We have an operations and maintenance team that takes care of the plant, we also have a team that takes care of over 1,000 miles of sanitary sewer collection system everyday, the whole team consists of about 67 people here at the plant,” wastewater superintendent, Mark Perry said.

A groundbreaking ceremony today marks the beginning of a $215 million expansion of the plant.

“Problems that we have today are, we are at our limit for capacity right now, in 2018 and 2019, we saw what when you’re right at your capacity and we have high flows because of your wet years, but those were extremely wet years,” Perry said. “With the dry weather it’s been very helpful for us to not have that strain and stress when we are at max capacity.”

Once complete, the plant will see a 50% increase in capacity, from 21 to 30 million gallons per day.

“People expect when they buy a house and they flush the toilet, they expect it to go away, when they turn on the faucet they get fresh, clean drinking water,” City of Sioux Falls Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter said. “You expand a facility so you can actually run more water through it, you don’t have to have so much stress on the employees and equipment.”

It’s the first major expansion since the plant was built in the 1980s.

“In the expanded plant, it will help us through those high flow times and still meet our permit requirements and responsibly discharge treated waste water to the environment,” Cotter said.

The facility also treats wastewater from Brandon, Tea, and Renner. The project also received funding through loans from the State Revolving Fund. It is expected to be complete by 2025.