SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the May 12 storm that included tornadoes and hurricane-strength winds, which caused extensive damage across eastern South Dakota, the 211 Helpline Center fielded calls from those impacted by the storm.

According to Betsy Schuster, Vice President of Program Development at the Helpline Center, the 211 line received more than 750 calls directly related to storm damage.

“We work with the local emergency managers to collect specific information on the damage reported. We’ve collected over 500 specific damage reports from the different areas,” said Schuster via email to KELOLAND News.

The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes hit South Dakota during the storm that also included winds as high as 107 miles per hour.