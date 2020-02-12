211 now active in more SD counties

More people in South Dakota can now call the 211 Helpline Center.

On Tuesday, eight more counties became connected to the service.

The additional counties are Oglala Lakota, Campbell, Codington, Davison, Aurora, Sanborn, Hanson, and Brule.

That means 211 is active in just over half of South Dakota counties.

The launch falls on 211 Day, which is a national day to recognize the 211 call centers across the country.

When the phone rings, Betsy Schuster is ready for any question or issue on the other end.

“We have to be prepared to answer maybe a simple call such as ‘Where do I go to renew my driver’s license?’ or ‘I’m looking to register to vote’ to a more serious call of maybe you’re concerned about a loved on having thoughts of suicide or yourself having thoughts of suicide,” Helpline Center Vice President of Program Development Betsy Schuster said.

She’s the Vice President of Program Development at the Helpline Center, but she still answers phones a couple hours a week.

She and the rest of the staff answered more than 48,000 calls from all over the state last year, which is an increase from 2018.

CEO Janet Kittams says there are a few reasons for the uptick.

“I think a good portion of that is for the disasters, but some of that is just word of mouth. More people are learning about 211 and using us as a resource,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

Even more people will be able to dial those three digits to get the help they need, thanks to more counties becoming connected to the service.

“You never know when you’re going to need help. We all struggle in our lives and so it’s important to have that resource in our lives that’s easy to remember and easily accessible 24 hours a day and that’s what 211 is,” Kittams said.

“It’s for all of us. Life doesn’t discriminate when we have a question or run through a tough time,” Schuster said.

The additional counties were added after a bill in the legislature last year allowed the state to pay for part of the cost for counties.

Kittams says a bill in this year’s legislature would fully fund 211 access for all counties.