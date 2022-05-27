SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The recent storm damage on top of a baby formula shortage has people across KELOLAND seeking help. That’s been making for a busy few weeks for the 211 Helpline Center.

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls has seen an influx of callers searching for resources after the derecho and tornadoes tore through eastern South Dakota.

“You can call 211 to report any damages you’ve had. Those looking for help with financial assistance, there are programs we have in the databases as well to help replace some of the things that were lost,” said Chenise Weber, Database Manager.

“The city of Sioux Falls has taken damage reports and we have made every effort to get to those as quickly as we can,” said Jennie Marks, Volunteer Connections Manager.

Helpline volunteers in Sioux Falls, Brookings and Hamlin county are also working with local organizations to clear debris.

“We have a very generous offer of a huge flatbed trailer and a driver and truck from a local business. We’re going to make use of that and get our volunteers out there,” Marks said.

On top of storm damage, the Helpline Center has seen an increase in callers looking for formula.

“The Helpline Center is working with local organizations to ensure that the limited amount of formula that is available is getting out as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Weber said.

211 staff also refer callers to Facebook formula groups.

“If individuals are having troubles finding the correct formula in-store, or on those Facebook exchange groups, the next best place to check would be with their pediatrician,” Weber said.

You can find a list of resources for baby formula and storm clean-up below.



Formula Programs:

Additional Formula Resources:

Storm / Disaster Resources: