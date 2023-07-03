SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars accused of randomly attacking another woman in a parking lot Saturday night.

Nyankiir Abot

According to Sioux Falls Police, a 20-year-old woman was pulled over in a parking lot around 11:30 p.m. when two vehicles entered the lot and boxed her in.

Police say 21-year-old Nyankiir Abot got out and started attacking the woman.

The woman tried to leave and that’s when police say Abot used a bottle and started breaking windows in the woman’s car.

The woman was able to leave the parking lot, but the two cars followed her, police say.

The suspect following her ended up hitting a separate, non-involved car at the intersection of Arrowhead and Sycamore.

Abot was arrested for aggravated assault and DWI.

The driver of the other car was not arrested at this time.