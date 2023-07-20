LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2019 Indian motorcycle was traveling north on US 385 at a high speed near Lead, S.D. Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-year-old driver did not make the curve. He was thrown from the motorcycle and slid underneath a pickup traveling in the other direction, officials say.

The motorcycle came to a stop on the shoulder, and the pickup stopped with the motorcycle driver beneath it.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries. Officials say he was wearing a helmet.

The 63-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.