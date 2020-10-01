21-year-old mother arrested for leaving children unattended, meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old mother has been arrested after police received a call about children being left unattended.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jennifer Jade Labatte, of Sioux Falls, was charged with two counts of abuse and neglect to a minor as well as drug charges.

Police were called when someone said Labatte left a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy alone with a friend and then that friend left the children. The address police were given was a trailer home that appeared to not having anyone living at it, Clemens said.

While searching for the children, police found the mother, children and the friend in the 2900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers also found a small amount of meth in the car.

Jaslyn Rose Coffman, 21, was also arrested and faces drug charges.