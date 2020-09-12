21-year-old man killed in grain bin accident in Hamlin County

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released information on a fatal farm accident in rural Estelline.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a man trapped in a grain bin came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The 21-year-old man was reportedly sinking in the grain.

Crews from the Estelline Fire Department, Estelline Ambulance and Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene. Officials say crews worked for about an hour before the man was removed from the grain bin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Estelline Fire Department, Estelline Ambulance, Castlewood Fire Department, Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Ambulance, and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene.