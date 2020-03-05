21-year-old man arrested in killing of Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a suspect in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man.

30-year-old Casey Bonhorst was gunned down last Wednesday night while working for Dominos’s Pizza, delivering on the east side of the city. Wednesday night we have more details and reaction on the arrest.

The SWAT team was called in to make the arrest of 21-year-old Jahennessy Deunique LePaul Bryant of Sioux Falls near some apartments at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Our news crews were there while there was a heavy police presence in that area.

The owner of Domino’s Pizza, who made an emotional plea Tuesdsay for the public to help find Casey’s killer, says she got a phone call from police this afternoon telling her the news.

I asked her tonight via Skype if she thought her plea helped lead to an arrest?

“I don’t know if it did or not, but it came from my heart and that’s all that mattered,” Susan Graves said.

There was a $25,000 reward being offered for any information that lead to an arrest, in which Domino’s was putting up $10,000 of.

“I’m really thankful to the citizens of Sioux Falls, this is probably be the first time I’m thankful to write a check to that individual or whoever brought that person forward because it’s well worth every penny spent,” Graves said. .

A warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest on charges of first degree and second degree murder as well as manslaughter.

Bryant is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. We hope to learn more about Bryant’s arrest at tomorrow’s police briefing.