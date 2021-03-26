21-year-old man arrested for terroristic threats, Sioux Falls police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating after several gunshots were reported in the southeast part of the city Thursday night.

According to authorities, five to six gunshots were heard in the area of East 69th Street and South Bahnson Avenue just before 11 p.m. After investigating, police arrested 21-year-old Brandon Swatek for multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and making terroristic threats.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

We expect to learn more about the arrest at police briefing at 10:30 a.m.

