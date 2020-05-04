21-year-old charged with aggravated assault after hitting a man with a baseball bat

A Sioux Falls man is in jail accused of hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.

Police say it happened at a gathering Sunday night on the 300 block of South VanEps Avenue, near Cliff and 10th Street. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and had been drinking. The two got into an argument and hat’s when the suspect grabbed a baseball bat.

“The victim was unconscious, there were some other people at the party that picked him up and put him in the car and drove him to the hospital. The victim was taken into surgery right away for some life-threatening injuries,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

21-year-old River Bowers was arrested for aggravated assault. Police say there is a chance that charge could change.