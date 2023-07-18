SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you encountered a slight traffic problem last night on Louise Avenue near 53rd Street, that’s because Sioux Falls Police were attempting to arrest a 21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault.

Tony Jerome Dereu allegedly entered a convenience store with a knife and threatened the clerk.

He didn’t attempt to take anything before leaving. Police believe this wasn’t a robbery.

Officers ultimately found him walking down Louise Avenue but encountered some issues when he wouldn’t get out of the roadway.

He was arrested for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct.