21 Pound meth bust in SD lands Mexican man in federal prison

A man from Mexico is headed to federal prison for bringing 21 pounds of meth into South Dakota.

Heriberto Ortiz was being paid to haul the drugs from California to Minnesota last November, but he didn’t make it. A trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped him for speeding on Interstate 90.

Authorities ended up finding 19 hidden packages inside his car. Some were hidden inside the seats. Others were under the carpet covering a rear wheel well.

A federal judge has sentenced Ortiz to 41 months in prison and one year of supervised release.