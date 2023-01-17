SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man accused of embezzling over $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes was sentenced to over a year and a half in prison on Tuesday.

Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for parishes in Tabor and Lesterville. Court documents say the diocese hired an accounting firm to conduct a forensic audit and discovered multiple checks made out to companies that belong to Bares dating back to 2013.

He signed a plea agreement early last year and pleaded guilty to wire fraud in September.

Bares will serve 21 months in prison and have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars to the churches.