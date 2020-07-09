21 arrests made in Keystone protest last Friday

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — Since protests broke out in Keystone last Friday, 21 arrests were made due to unlawful protesting.

Some people placed three large vans on the road to create a blockade to prevent access from Keystone to Mount Rushmore National Monument.

Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom, says he was contacted by organizers that the protests would be peaceful. However, both misdemeanor and felony arrests took place.

“We encourage all groups to engage with law enforcement on the frontside. It will again make for a lawful and a peaceful protest. We want people to exercise their First Amendment rights, we support that, we just want it done safely,” Sheriff Kevin Thom, said.

Sheriff Thom expects there will be more arrests made from the event. The investigation is ongoing with a team assigned to review video, interview witnesses and collect evidence.