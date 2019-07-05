203 fireworks complaints to Sioux Falls PD on Independence Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 4th of July was a busy day for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The department received 203 fireworks complaints on Thursday.

With such a large number of complaints, the department has officers on duty to specifically deal with those calls.

“The officers had as many as 45 calls pending in their queue to go address, throughout the day and night, we took enforcement action on ten different incidents, citing 5 individuals and giving 5 warnings,” Dave McIntire, with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

By having extra officers addressing these calls, the department is able to respond to other calls in a timely manner.