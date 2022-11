SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has been selected as a Host Site for 2024 USA Hockey National Championships.

Sioux Falls was selected for Girls Tier Two 14-U, which will be played at the SCHEELS IcePlex.

This is the first time for a Northern Plains Hockey District affiliate to be selected as a National Tournament site.

The games will be held in late March and early April across 11 different cities. Exact competition dates will be announced later.