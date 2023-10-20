SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The season for West Nile virus is wrapping up as temperatures start to get colder and colder.

In the last weekly update on West Nile in South Dakota, the state health department said there’s been 92 human cases reported in 2023 and three deaths. There’s still eight counties (Beadle, Brown, Brookings, Codington, Hand, Hughes, Lincoln, Minnehaha) with positive mosquito pools.

A total of 53 cases were reported in August, while 21 cases were reported in September and just one case so far in October.

According to the DOH’s prediction model, the West Nile season was considered moderate, unlike the outbreak years of 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018 when more than 125 West Nile cases were reported. You can find more information about West Nile cases in South Dakota on the DOH’s West Nile dashboard page.