STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Another Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is in the rearview mirror, and law enforcement say they saw a significant increase in calls for service from last year.

Receiving more calls in 2023 with fewer deputies than in 2022, made the event more challenging. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, they had 1,026 calls for service this year compared to 772 last year.

Traffic stops, citations, drug arrests, injury accidents and non-injury accidents were about the same in 2023 as in 2022. There were 36 DUI arrests this year compared with 45 last year.

Together, the Meade County law enforcement, SDHP, Sturgis PD and other agencies arrested 330 people, who were sent to the Meade County Jail. Many of those appeared in court soon after and were released.

Though the 2023 Sturgis Rally has been over for a few weeks, other criminals remain long-term residents in the jail. This continues to put a heavy weight on the Meade County criminal justice system long after the rally is done.