SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –With the rising costs of homes, affordable housing is a struggle for many to find. The City’s Housing Division is working to change that. Today the Accessible Housing Advisory Board hosted a tour to showcase some of these projects.

City officials alongside housing partners made four during today’s tour of Northeast Sioux Falls.

All of the stops along this tour are meant to highlight the affordable housing projects taking place in Sioux Falls.

“Housing needs and housing challenges are different for everybody based on age, income level, whether there’s disabilities involved, we’re trying to make sure that there’s accessible, affordable, safe housing for everybody, regardless income level,” said Logan Penfield, City of SF Housing Manager.

The second stop of the tour was the ICAP building. ICAP provides emergency rental assistance and case management to low income families.

“Our first thing is to get them into stable housing. That’s our number one goal. And then we work through all those other things, which which helps them maintain stable housing,” said Eric Kunzweiler- CEO of Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.

Currently the organization is renovating the former Children’s Inn. They’re converting 24 single-bedroom units into 10 family suites.

“The most important part of this project is our partnership with the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. It will allow their families with children to move into this facility,” Kunzweiler said.

Through collaborations, the city hopes to address and provide more affordable housing.

“One of the big takeaways from today is it takes a lot of different partnerships to address housing needs throughout the community. The need is very different for every person for every family. And so we have to find partners to work with to address all those challenges,” Penfield said.

The last stop of the tour was the South Eastern Development Foundation near Cleveland Elementary.

The project works to ‘recycle’ homes that are along the flood plain and move them to other locations in the City.