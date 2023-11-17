SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls has announced the Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal for this year’s Parade of Lights.

Jeff Danz, long-time retailer and founder of Zandbroz Variety, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

The official Junior Grand Marshal is 12-year-old Athena Callahan, who has served the community through various service projects — including cleaning veteran headstones at Sioux Falls cemeteries

The 31st Parade of Lights kicks off at 7:30 next Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls.