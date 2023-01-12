SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls reports a record year of building permits valuations totaling almost $2 billion. That’s a 75 percent increase from 2021.

$1.93 billion in building permits is a number never seen before in the city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“That 1.93 was very diversified across commercial across residential, remodel, multi family. We issued more than $11,000 building permits this year that’s up quite a bit,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

TenHaken also points to some huge construction projects in 2022 including 18 over $20 million. They include projects like Cherapa 2, 3 and 4, the airport parking ramp and the Midco Ice Arena at Augustana University. The city’s planning and development director says the city’s population also continues to grow at a fast pace.

“You remember last year we had a little over 6,700 hundred people that we figured moved to Sioux Falls. This year for 2022, the number is 6,284, so just a few less than last year, but it is still a strong demand,” said Jeff Eckhoff.

The population of Sioux Falls now sits at just under 209,000 people. The population growth is directly tied to the increase in construction.

When it comes to building projects next year, even with expected inflation, the mayor doesn’t think 2022 will be replicated. And while a record year for growth is rewarding, it also brings challenges, and the Mayor wants the city to be prepared.

“We are strong financially as a city right now. We had another great economic year form a sales tax standpoint. But I will say, this year we are taking a very cautious approach to any projects, making sure we don’t commit to anything new that we can’t support as we move into the year ahead,” said TenHaken.