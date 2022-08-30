STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting a total of $1,544,471 in taxes collected from the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Overall, the total revenue sum from temporary vendors was down 14% from 2021. According to the announcement, state sales tax accounted for the bulk of the $1.54 million, comprising $902,399, down from $1,038,561 in state sales tax in 2021.

“After coming off of record numbers from 2021, 2022 saw a decrease in revenue but still overall strong figures.” Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said. “Revenue staff saw many returning vendors coming back to the rally in both the northern and southern hills.”

Temporary vendors in the Black Hills during the rally, of which there were 917 this year, were also down 10% compared to the previous year, when they numbered 1,014.

In the Northern Hills, which comprises communities such as Sturgis, Deadwood and Spearfish as well as others, $1,163,261 in tax was collected from 734 vendors, which was a 13% decrease from 2021.

The Southern Hills, which include Rapid City, Keystone, Hill City and Custer saw a decrease of 16%, with $381,210 in taxes collected from 183 vendors.

In total, taxes collected at the rally include sales, tourism, municipal sales and municipal gross receipts.