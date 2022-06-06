PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is encouraging all South Dakota agriculture producers to stand up and be counted as the deadline for the 2022 Census of Agriculture (Ag Census) approaches.

The last day to sign up for this year’s Ag Census is June 30.



If this is your first Ag Census or you are new to United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) surveys, you can sign up at this link. You do not need to sign up if you already receive NASS surveys.

The Ag Census is conducted by NASS and is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Taken once every five years, the Census looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income, and expenditures.



The data collected is used by federal, state, and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and others.



Key Ag Census Dates:

June 30, 2022 – sign up ends

November 2022 – census mails out

February 2023 – response deadline

Spring/summer 2024 – data release

Information collected during the Census is confidential. NASS is bound by law to only use the information for statistical purposes. NASS publishes only aggregated data, not individual or farm-specific data.



To find out more about the Ag Census, go to nass.usda.gov/AgCensus