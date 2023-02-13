SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The woman named 2022 Miss South Dakota USA pled guilty to a petty theft charge Monday morning.

21-year-old Shania Ann Knutson was arrested in January, accused of stealing more than $500 worth of items from the Brookings Walmart over the course of several months.

Court documents say Knutson was “skip scanning” and/or ticket switching items between October 10th and December 16th.

As part of the sentencing, Knutson was ordered fines and court costs. She won’t have to spend jail time as long as she stays out of trouble for the next year.