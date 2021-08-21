2021 Heart Walk back in person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People took to downtown Sioux Falls this morning for the annual Heart Walk, hosted by the American Heart Association.

This year’s event was back in person. The walk was a mile long with other activities at Fawick Park as well.

“I know many of you are here to represent fathers, mothers, brothers, wives, husbands that didn’t have the results that I have. And that’s why the American Heart Association is so important,” Dave Austead, heart attack survivor and 2021 Heart Walk Ambassador said. “That’s why this walk is important. It’s more education, it’s more training, it’s more awareness of what’s going on. I can only tell you, from my perspective, that if you ever have any issue with your heart, that you think something’s different please, go in.”

The goal of this year’s walk was to raise $53,000.