2021 Governor’s Buffalo Round Up is in the books

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — The roar of bison running through Custer State Park could be heard across the Black Hills today, as the annual Buffalo Round up came to town.

Cars were lined up for miles early this morning before the 56th annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up began..

But Larry and Becky Bandy from Sioux Falls would not miss the big event.

“When those buffalo come up, you can hear that roaring, that thunder before you see them coming over the hill. Every year, I just get chills and goose bumps when you see the flags coming. The United States flag and the South Dakota Flag. That’s when it’s like, ‘oh my gosh,” Becky Bandy said.

Regardless of this chilly weather, thousands of people from across the country showed up for today’s buffalo round up.

Donna and Bill Ringenoldus from Wisconsin came to see these 1350 bison together in one place for the first time.

“We’re always fascinated with wildlife, we love wildlife. In Wisconsin, we live out in the middle of nowhere, we have the deer and the turkeys and all that so we love coming out here for the wildlife and that’s pretty much what we came for,” Bill Ringenoldus said.

Governor Kristi Noem along with nearly 60 other riders participated in the event.

“For us, it’s not just about promoting the state, it’s not just about the genetics of this herd and how well respected they are and known around the world, but it’s also a family event and I would encourage everybody, if you missed it this year, to come next year because it will be something you’ll always remember,” Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Another year, another buffalo round up in the books.

Custer State Park officials are also checking the health of the bison, as well as branding and testing for pregnancy. In November the park will auction off nearly 370 bison.