2021 El Riad Circuses cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The El Riad Circuses have been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday, the El Riad Shrine Board of Directors announced that the circuses in Sioux Falls, Chamberlain, Mitchell, Yankton, Winner, and Windom, MN had been cancelled. The statement cited both federal and state requirements regarding COVID-19 as reason for the cancellation.

“Of course, the safety of our Nobles, their families, and the public, is our highest concern,” said Les Kruse, El Riad Shrine Potentate.

The circuses in 2020 were also cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.