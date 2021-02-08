2021 Brookings Visitor Guides features work of SDSU students

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students in college hope to learn necessary skills to get a job in field they like. At SDSU, students in a public relations class are getting that real-world experience while still in school.

The city of Brookings has plenty to offer visitors.

You can find some of the entertainment in the latest issue of the 2021 Brookings Visitor Guide.

The guide features the work of SDSU students.

“We were looking at creating something that had more of a magazine feel, instead of just a collection of lists, so that involved developing a lot more content, so it turned out we have a great resource just a few blocks away and the idea was born to work with the students to incorporate some of their writing as well,” executive director of Visit Brookings, Laura Schoen Carbonneau said.

Through a public relations writing class, students have the chance to highlight different aspects of Brookings.

For senior public relations major, Carson Herbert, it was opportunity to learn outside the classroom setting.

“For me, I wrote about SDSU athletics, I am a big sports fan, and I follow SDSU athletics closely, so I kind of covered the recent success athletic programs have had,” student, public relations major, Carson Herbert said. “It was an opportunity for us students to promote the town that we’ve been living in.”

Students wrote about restaurants, parks, and other attractions around Brookings.

“They spent time interviewing the various sources for their stories, and when possible they actually went to places and got to talk with people and do observation and even in some cases, participate in what they were writing about doing,” assistant professor school of communication and journalism, Marina Hendricks said.

A project that is helping students gain experience, while also helping this college community.

“All the hard work, the culmination of a semesters worth of work and research, interviewing, it’s really special, and from a job searching point of view, like a portfolio, you couldn’t get any better than this,” Herbert said.

As part of the project, students were also required to write social media posts and news releases to promote the visitors guide.

To get your a copy of the visitor guide, you can pick one up at the Visit Brookings office or give them a call at 605-692-7444.