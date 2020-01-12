2020 Women’s March set to empower ‘women rising’ next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re a week away from the fourth annual Women’s March in Sioux Falls.

This year’s national theme is Women Rising.

“It’s very easy to feel like you would rather be complacent, especially in the current climate, but there’s too much at stake. So we’re looking forward to really encouraging women to get involved and even run for office,” organizer Laura Renee Chandler said.

The idea of empowering women to get involved is not new for the annual march.

“There are so many women that return this year after year and it’s great to talk to them again and see what new things they’ve been working on. And also to see a number of these women who’ve been involved over the years who have grown into candidates, who have grown into public advocates,” volunteer Nikki Gronli said.

This year’s march will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls next Saturday. Chandler says a number of diverse speakers and vendors will be there and then at noon everyone will walk to City Hall for closing remarks.

“I think it will be a very welcoming and inclusive space. I can’t say that everyone is going to like or agree with everything that’s said there, but I think everyone will hear something that strikes them and that is compelling to them,” Chandler said.

Chandler and Gronli say they enjoy going to the march each year to spend the day with like-minded people.

“It’s great to spend that day with women who care about what’s going on in politics, who are engaged in politics and women’s issues,” Gronli said.

“I love hearing the different viewpoints, the different issues that people care about. It’s also very educational, even for me as someone who’s very involved in the community,” Chandler said.

And since next weekend might be a bit chilly, Chandler wants to remind everyone to bring your signs and dress warmly.