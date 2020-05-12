Breaking News
Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

2020 “Spirit of Su” Award winners announced on Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon, six players were announced as the 2020 “Spirit of Su” Award winners.

Each year, the award is presented to outstanding senior players who exemplify the life of SuAnne Big Crow.

We caught up with one of the honorees, Lincoln High School senior Emma Osmundson.

“Every year when we’re at the state tournament, I always saw a senior get awarded with it and I thought it’s a pretty cool award to be awarded because not only is it about basketball itself, but it’s also about your character and I always thought it was one of the top awards to receive,” Osmundson said.

Osmundson will attend South Dakota State next year as part of the Jackrabbit softball program.

