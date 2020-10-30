2020 presidential ‘sign’-tific poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve seen the results of our KELOLAND Media Argus Leader scientific poll, now it’s time for our “sign”-tific poll.

Each election, we send Perry Groten to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls to count campaign yard signs for the candidates running for office. This informal sign survey has proven accurate in years past, so we’re doing again to see what Election Day could bring.

In this time of absentee voting, there’s no absence of campaign yard signs scattered throughout the neighborhoods across Sioux Falls. Let’s take a look… follow me.

On this corner, we have a Biden-Harris sign. As we go across the street, another Joe Biden sign. And look at that: Trump-Pence.

Hey, is this the line to vote absentee? Looks like you’ve been waiting a long time. The line isn’t moving very fast, is it?

Right here, we have a Mike Rounds for Senate sign, a Dusty Johnson for Congress sign. And right next door, a big Trump banner on the side of the house. It may not be in the yard, but we’ll count it.

I see you brought your ID to vote absentee. You’ve lost a lot of weight since this picture was taken.

In this yard, we have a Biden-Harris, a Dan Ahlers for U.S Senate and another Biden-Harris sign.

Well, apparently, ghouls are not allowed to vote absentee. Let’s see what else is in the neighborhood.

Don’t forget to use your hand sanitizer.

Here are our final results: Joe Biden had eight yard signs, President Trump had three. For U.S. Senate, Dan Ahlers had two signs and so did incumbent Mike Rounds. Of course, results will vary in your neighborhood. And come Election Day, we’ll find out what those yard signs will sway an swing voters.

Perry also found two yard signs for Dusty Johnson in the House race, but didn’t spot any signs for his opponent, Libertarian Randy Luallin.