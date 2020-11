SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 Parade of Lights won’t be happening.

On Friday, Downtown Sioux Falls announced the annual parade will be canceled to “ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The parade was scheduled for Friday, November 27th.

DTSF is still promoting a safe and healthy holiday shopping season. More information about Small Business Saturday will be released next week.