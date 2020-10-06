2020 National Night Out takes place Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several neighborhoods in Sioux Falls will be holding National Night Out events.

The purpose of these Tuesday events is for neighbors, police officers, firefighters and other city officials to get to know each other better as well as bring awareness to crime and drug prevention.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department says COVID-19 precautions are in place at the National Night Out events and officers will try to stop out to as many of the neighborhoods as possible.

See participating locations below: