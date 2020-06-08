2020 graduates face uncertain times in job market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 disrupted a lot of graduations for college students, though they were able to graduate virtually. But now a lot of them can’t find jobs.

Millions of people are unemployed across America and major companies are struggling to get back to where they once were before the pandemic hit.

Today’s graduates are feeling uncertain about their careers in these uncertain times.

Even though USF held a virtual graduation for this year’s seniors, it was still a time to celebrate.

Now the celebration is over, especially for those who haven’t been able to find a job yet.

Gillian Van Diepen is one of this year’s grads and feels very fortunate.

“I do, I got a job actually two months before I graduated,” Van Diepen said.

Gillian was hired by Sanford Health as a registered nurse.

But she’s well aware some of her classmates might not be as fortunate. She says some may already have anxiety; especially because of how the school year finished.

“Are we going to be as well prepared to enter the workforce, because the classes are looking so different, so that makes you not believe in yourself so much,” Van Diepen said.

USF boats a 99% placement rate, but those who help graduating seniors find jobs say this year could be different.

“It’s no secret this is a very challenging time for the students to be entering into the job market,” Nicole Dulane of USF’s Academic Success Center said.

Nicole Dulaney says graduates need to be persistent and keep researching, apply for jobs and don’t get discouraged.

“You know one of the things you might have to consider at this point is you may have an unconventional career path than what you may have had in mind,” Dulaney said.

But she says that might help you in the long run.

“I do think that might be the unconventional path people may want to take, because that’s a way of extending your personal network, as well, because you never know who you are going to meet and connect with and finding something, but continue looking for something in your career field is definitely something that will benefit you,” Dulaney said.

A benefit that might get them on the path to success.

495 students graduated from USF this spring.

The university won’t have placement numbers for a few months.

Van Diepen starts her nursing job at Sanford June 22nd.